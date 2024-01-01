Driver runs red light, dies after crash on US 19 in Pinellas, troopers say

A Georgia man died after running a red light and hitting another driver in Pinellas County late on New Year’s Eve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A news release from the agency says a 20-year-old man from Grovetown, Georgia, was driving a BMW 335xi at a high rate of speed heading southbound on U.S. 19. At 11:40 p.m. Sunday, troopers say he failed to stop at a red light and hit a Kia Optima driven by a 63-year-old Palm Harbor woman who was traveling west on Klosterman Road under a green light.

Neither driver was named by the Highway Patrol.

Both vehicles rotated and the BMW collided with a utility pole, troopers said, and the driver of the BMW was ejected. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital, where the driver of the BMW was pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.