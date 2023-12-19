Driver runs red light, kills 71-year-old man in Queens

A 71-year-old man was killed when a driver blew through a red light in Queens on Monday, police and sources said.

The victim was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala as he approached Guy R. Brewer Blvd. and South Conduit Ave. in Springfield Gardens around 8:15 p.m., according to cops.

As he crossed through the intersection, a 30-year-old man driving a Dodge Charger ran a red light and slammed into him, police and sources said.

Both drivers were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the older man died.

Charges against the surviving driver were pending late Monday night, cops said.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.