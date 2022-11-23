Driver in Sacramento faces manslaughter, hit-and-run charges in death of pedestrian

A man faces manslaughter and hit-and-run charges in the death of a pedestrian Monday night in Sacramento after the driver left the scene and was found later at a nearby home.

Bobby Edward Thomas, 60, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death, according to Sacramento County Jail records. He remained in custody Wednesday afternoon, and his bail amount was set $1 million.

The vehicle crash with the pedestrian was reported shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the area of 29th Street and Gardendale Road in the Meadowview neighborhood, the Sacramento Police Department announced Tuesday in a news release.

Officers arrived and found the man who had been hit by the vehicle. He had suffered serious injuries. Police said the officers began life-saving efforts until Sacramento Fire Department medics arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Police Department’s Major Collision Investigations Unit and crime scene investigators were called to the scene. Police said the detectives later found the suspect, identified as Thomas, at the nearby home.

Thomas is suspected of driving while intoxicated when the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle, according to the Police Department.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the pedestrian after his family has been notified.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this fatal vehicle crash to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips website and app.