Driver’s sanity questioned in crash that killed Moffitt doctor

TAMPA — Early one morning three years ago, an orange Dodge Charger heading east on Fowler Avenue in Temple Terrace blew through a stoplight at 95 mph and slammed into a red Acura. The fiery collision killed the Acura’s driver, Dr. Charles Canaan Williams, a thoracic oncologist at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center.

The driver who hit him, Igbinosa Oghubor, was later was charged with vehicular homicide.

The case now appears poised for a resolution, but not one typically seen in criminal court.

Defense attorneys have said Oghubor, 38, should be found not guilty by reason of insanity. In a routine hearing Monday, a prosecutor said the state was inclined to agree.

Three mental health experts — one hired by the defense, two others by the state — have examined Oghubor and concluded he was insane when the crime occurred. His public defenders last year filed a written notice of an insanity defense, which said he suffers from “bipolar disorder with psychotic features.” Under the law, he was unable to understand what he was doing or the consequences, the lawyers argued.

Assistant State Attorney Stephanie Pizarro mentioned some of the findings in court Monday. She referenced a history of hospitalizations and other mental health episodes, going back two decades. Shortly before the crash, the prosecutor said, Oghubor’s prescribed medication had changed, ultimately putting him in what was described as a state of manic psychosis.

After the crash, he was seen wandering around and “eating grass,” the prosecutor said.

Based on all that, Pizarro said, the state is close to an agreement that Oghubor should be found not guilty by reason of insanity. They still disagree on whether he should be allowed to drive in the future.

Hillsborough CIrcuit Judge Christine Marlewski set the next court date for June. It’s expected that she will hear testimony from the experts who have examined Oghubor.

A finding of not guilty by reason of insanity would mean Oghubor could not be held criminally responsible. Instead, a judge would decide on a course of future mental health treatment.

Dr. Williams’ family members were present but did not speak at Monday’s hearing, which was held via Zoom videoconference. A daughter declined to comment when reached afterward by phone.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. March 28, 2018. Williams was driving an Acura TSX headed north on Gillette Avenue and turning left onto Fowler Avenue. He was struck by an orange Dodge Charger that ran the stoplight as it was headed east on Fowler. Traffic was heavy. After the collision, the Acura truck a third car. Oghubor was treated for injuries described in court documents as minor.

Williams, who was 70 when he died, was a lung cancer specialist and had been among the first doctors to join Moffitt Cancer Center when the hospital opened in 1986 on the University of South Florida campus. He was the first Black medical resident at Tampa General Hospital. He was remembered as a mentor to many oncologists and for the hope he gave his patients.