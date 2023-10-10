Driver sentenced to 30 years for fatal crash with speeds up to 130 mph

Micah Denman, of Ankeny, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after causing a fatal crash in Story County when he was driving at speeds of up to 130 mph.

Denman, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to one count of vehicular manslaughter while operating under the influence and attempting to elude a pursuing law enforcement vehicle. He was sentenced Monday.

Denman’s attorney Ben Feld declined to comment.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper observed Denman driving on Highway 69 north of Alleman at 93 mph in a 55 mph zone on the evening of April 5. The trooper tried to pull Denman over, but a criminal complaint said Denman refused to stop and "continued to drive in a reckless manner, crossing the center line, making bad passes, failing to stop at a sign and continuing at unsafe speeds."

According to the criminal complaint, Denman continued driving east onto Highway 210, where he was observed driving between 120 and 130 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Just after 9:30 p.m., while driving at an estimated rate of 130 mph, Denman's vehicle rear-ended a Chevy sedan driving at a normal speed, propelling the sedan into a nearby ditch where it burst into flames. The driver of the sedan, 51-year-old Duane Sievert of Maxwell, died as a result of his injuries.

Denman is required to enroll, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers and submit to evaluation and treatment or rehabilitation services.

He also lost his firearm rights and is to pay $150,000 in restitution to Sievert's family.

Kyle Werner is an intern at the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ankeny man sentenced to 30 years for fatal Story County crash