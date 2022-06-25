Driver sentenced to 5 years in connection to fatal drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall

Jun. 24—Thurston Scanlon, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday in connection to a May 2021 drive-by shooting near NorthTown Mall that left 19-year-old Kash Amos dead.

Scanlon was the alleged driver of the vehicle during the shooting that killed Amos.

Judge Annette Plese sentenced Scanlon to 60 months, with about 14 months already served, plus an additional three years of probation upon his release. Scanlon, who has no prior criminal history, was looking at anywhere between 10 and 18 years in prison , but his sentence was reduced due to his early cooperation with authorities, his attorney said.

Scanlon made no comments to the judge during his hearing.

Prosecuting attorney Preston McCollam said that Scanlon's cooperation aided the authorities in multiple arrests and was "instrumental" in the apprehension of Tayvon Koss, 18, who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to Amos's death. Koss was sentenced to 100 months in prison.

Both men were involved in an ongoing feud between rivaling gangs, the Swavvi Crips and the 5th Street gang.