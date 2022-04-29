Driver sentenced in crash that killed State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy is released from prison

The man convicted and sentenced to prison in a crash that killed a Massachusetts State Trooper has been released from prison.

The Department of Corrections says David Njuguna was released Friday morning.

Njuguna had been sentenced in 2019 to 5-7 years in prison for a 2016 crash that killed Trooper Thomas Clardy.

Njuguna had spent three years in custody during the legal proceedings.

David Njuguna was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Clardy’s death.

Prosecutors said the 33-year-old Webster man was speeding and high on marijuana when he struck Clardy’s stopped cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton in 2016.

