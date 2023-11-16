Driver sentenced after fatal Lancaster County police chase

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man has been sentenced to 16-32 years in state prison after leading police on a chase that resulted in a fatal crash last year.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Pineda-Gasca pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and related charges for the April 2022 crash that killed Alicia Whisler and injured her young child.

On April 4 at 9:08 a.m. a Pennsylvania State Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle in Honey Brook Borough, Chester County that was displaying a stolen registration plate. The vehicle fled west and a pursuit was initiated that continued into Lancaster County westbound on State Route 23.

State Police say the pursuit continued onto the 2700 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County where a second vehicle attempted to turn left into the Conestoga Christian School Parking lot.

The fleeing vehicle, while attempting to pass several vehicles in the opposing lane, struck the second vehicle’s driver’s side. The impact caused the vehicle to roll over and hit a utility pole before coming to rest on its roof.

Whisler died as a result of injuries sustained from the crash and her child was taken to Reading Hospital.

According to an affidavit, police observed a “bud” of marijuana in the driver’s side door pocket and a burnt, half-smoked marijuana roach. Police also found a “thick stack” of US currency.

Police reported in an affidavit that Pineda-Gasca admitted to fleeing “because he was in fear of being arrested for DUI” and that he smoked marijuana.

Lancaster County Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller prosecuted the case.

