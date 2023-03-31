Driver sentenced to life in prison for 2021 crash that killed Mark Rogers

The jury in the intoxication manslaughter death of Abilene director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Mark Rogers on Friday gave James Arthur Wells Jr. sentences of life and 75 years in prison.

Wells was found guilty Thursday in 104th District Court. The jury also found him guilty of one count of aggravated assault for injuries sustained by Hope Rogers, one of five Rogers family members in a pickup struck at an excessive rate of speed March 13, 2021, by Wells.

The jury deemed Wells' vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, a deadly weapon.

On Friday, Wells pleaded "true" to a prior conviction - a felony DWI in Cameron, from where he had driven to Abilene the day of the crash. That bumped his intoxication manslaughter to a first-degree offense, which put punishment at 5 to 99 years, or life. It also raised the assault charge to that level.

Wells was given life for the intoxication manslaughter charge and 75 years for the aggravated assault.

The jury was tasked with deciding how many years Wells would serve. The terms for both offenses would run concurrently. He would eligible for parole. The prosecution asked the jury to consider that in choosing its number.

The jury did not award fines that could not exceed $10,000 for each crime.

Wells is eligible for parole but must serve at least 30 years before that is considered. Wells now is 52.

In an impact statement read in court, Jennifer Rogers, Mark Rogers' wife, said the family has forgiven Wells.

Final words for from the attorneys

In her closing statement Friday, Erin Stamey for the state asked the jury of seven men and five women to consider how many violations Wells totaled over the years. Especially disturbing, she said, was being stopped and arrested for reckless driving while under the influence of drugs not available by prescription or over the counter with two children and his injured wife in the back seat.

Then doing the same thing three days.

"He just doesn't get it," she said.

Defense attorney Taylor Ferguson brought into play that Wells was an Army veteran who had been injured while serving and honorably discharged. He had battled for his medical rights and benefits for years.

Wells was limited to how much he could work and what he could. Before moving to Texas in February 2021, he had gone to school in Phoenix. He was trying to get on with life, Ferguson said.

Stamey said Wells' military service was appreciated but could not overshadow the many bad choices that he made.

He had choices in life, she said.

Mark Rogers did not the day that he died next to his wife in their pickup a few miles short of getting home from a fun family outing on spring break. His family did not, either.

But Wells did have a choice, she said. His was to take a mix of drugs that would impair his driving and went more than 200 miles toward Abilene, never getting here because of the collision that took a life and changed a family's path forever.

"He had a choice to not take those drugs," Stamey said.

Ferguson in court never challenged the crash two years ago. He called it a tragedy.

It was a "horrible day for everyone involved," he said, noting Wells was cooperative at the scene.

His client, he said, made mistakes early in life - Wells' three conviction include a sexual assault that resulted in prison time - and then again in March 2021. His other conviction was for retaliation. There also was a federal conviction of probation for "smuggling aliens" while Wells lived in Arizona.

But, Ferguson asked the jury, give him a chance to "learn from those mistakes and have the opportunity to be there for his wife and family."

Wells was 50 at the time of the crash, so now is 52.

Stamey focused on the sentence span. She asked jurors to consider what they heard during the trial and then Friday during the punishment phase, and move the needle more toward 99 than five years.

Remember, she said.

Remember the photos of the wrecked Chevrolet pickup.

Remember daughter Haelyn being ejected and reliving the worst 20 seconds of her life until she was sedated.

Remember Jenn Rogers looking at her wedding ring and considering her loss.

Remember all the children, including son Hunter, who had to recover physically and emotionally, try to return to school and then do the things they normally would've done with their father.

"Where does that fall" in the punishment range, she asked.

It's lucky, she said, that he didn't kill anyone else, including his own family in the back seat, when pulled over in Cameron on March 10, 2021.

"He didn't get it," she said. "He absolutely didn't get it.

"This man," Stamey said, turning toward Wells, "he had a choice."

Will any kind of sentence make everything right again, she asked.

It won't bring back Mark Rogers. It won't bring back someone highly regarded in the community. If won't restore the Rogers family to what it was before.

"But it will bring comfort and peace to this family," Stamey said.

A long prison term will send a message that intoxicated driving is not tolerated here.

"It will protect other members of society," she said.

"You can do that."

