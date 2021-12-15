Driver sentenced after pleading guilty in deaths of 2 girls in Interstate 20 crash

A Clyde woman who pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of two children in a 2018 crash on Interstate 20 while using a phone app was sentenced Tuesday to 360 days in jail, a probated state prison sentence, community service and a fine.

Taylor County 104th District Court Judge Jeff Probst presided over the sentencing hearing that began Monday for Shelby Buchanan. She entered a guilty plea Oct. 15 to two charges of second-degree felony manslaughter in the deaths of 14-year-old Melissa and 11-year-old Starla Lindley, both of Clyde.

Shelby Buchanan

Probst's sentencing consisted of 10 years in state prison, suspended and probated for 10 years; 180 days in jail for each manslaughter charge, to be served consecutively; 800 hours of community service and a fine of $500 for each charge, according to court records.

Buchanan, then 18 and of Clyde, was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 quad-cab pickup truck eastbound on Interstate 20 at about 8:16 a.m. March 2, 2018, when she failed to slow for almost stand-still traffic and rear-ended a Dodge Caravan driven by the girls' mother, Jesse Lindley.

The chain-reaction crash occurred between the East Business 80 and Loop 322 exits and involved at least six vehicles.

The collision caused the van and Dodge pickup to become linked and crash into two cars and then a semi-truck pulling a trailer loaded with steel. The force of the collision also sent the two cars into a Ford pickup truck, according to Reporter-News files.

Traffic had slowed because a west-bound work truck had rolled over farther west on the interstate.

A police officer working the first crash saw the Dodge truck smash into the van, according to court documents. The children died at the scene, and the girls' mother was hospitalized, as well as Buchanan and one other person.

According to court documents, one witness told an investigator that he "observed the Dodge Ram 'come up super-fast and just hit.' Another witness stated that he was going about 5 mph because of the first crash and saw the Dodge Ram 'coming fast.'"

The second witness also stated "that it looked like the truck never stopped."

Police obtained a search warrant for Buchanan's phone. They discovered that she was using a fast food app at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

Hearings in the case had been rescheduled a handful of times this year. One reason was due to one of the attorneys undergoing medical treatments and recovery, according to court documents.

A GoFundMe account set up after the crash to benefit the Lindley family raised more than $42,000, surpassing a $40,000 goal. The family was involved in Big Country Home Educators at the time of the crash.

During the sentencing hearing that started Monday and concluded Tuesday, more than 20 letters by relatives, friends and employers in support of Buchanan were submitted to the judge and entered into the court record.

On the day of the crash, Buchanan was working at an Abilene church daycare, according to one letter. Since the crash, she has been living with family in the Weatherford area and working various jobs in the cutting horse industry, according to several letters.

Buchanan on Tuesday was booked into the Taylor County Jail, according to jail records.

