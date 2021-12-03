Driver sentenced to time served in pursuit

Dec. 2—ST. PETER — A man who crashed into a power pole while fleeing police through rural Nicollet County was sentenced to time served, probation and restitution.

Kevin Charles Haugh, 44, of Shakopee, was intoxicated and in a stolen vehicle when he led authorities on a high-speed chase on County Road 15 in August, court documents say. He lost control at a curve, hit a pole and got out and nearly staggered into downed live power lines.

Haugh pleaded guilty to felony fleeing police last month, and other charges including DWI were dismissed.

He was sentenced Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court to 20 days in jail already served, nearly $5,000 in restitution, and five years of probation with conditions including completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Charges are still pending in Brown County alleging the van that Haugh was driving during the pursuit was stolen from New Ulm Bus Lines.