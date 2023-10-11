Driver from Sept. 18 fatal crash charged and arrested for DWI

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brent Wills found himself in jail Tuesday evening accused of driving drunk when he drove into the intersection of County Road 400 West and U.S. 52 on Sept. 18, and causing an accident that killed Kimberly Burge, 56, and Jaden Harvey, 17 — both from Benton County.

Indiana State Police announced Wills' arrest in a news release Tuesday. The charges and probable cause affidavit, however, remain sealed Tuesday night. The J&C will update this report Wednesday morning if the court documents are unsealed.

Indiana State Police said the arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, and Wills was arrested a short time later.

He is charged with two counts of drunk driving resulting in death, two counts of reckless homicide with a vehicle, as well as drunk driving with serious bodily injuries, as well as lesser charges of drunk driving.

All totaled, Wills faces eight charges — six of which are allegations that Wills was driving drunk.

More: Two people killed in crash near West Lafayette

More: Victims from Monday's fatal crash died from blunt force injuries

Wills, 44, of West Lafayette, was northbound when he T-boned Burge's westbound Pontiac, killer her, Harvey, and injuring Burge's son, Rylan Burge, according to state police.

Wills' arrest comes three weeks after the fatal crash. In contrast, the driver from Sunday's crash was arrested and jailed on suspicion of drunk driving within hours of the crash.

The J&C asked Indiana State Police spokesman, Sgt. Jeremy Piers, why Wills was not arrested on Sept. 18.

The crashes were different investigations, with Wills' investigation more complicated because it involved two vehicles, not just one, Piers said.

Additionally, the driver from Sunday's crash was taken to the hospital by a trooper for a blood draw to get the driver's blood-alcohol content and to get the driver cleared to be jailed, Piers said.

Since the driver from Sunday's crash was not hospitalized and was medically cleared to be incarcerated, troopers took him to jail, Piers said.

In contrast, Wills was taken to the hospital by paramedics after the Sept. 18 crash, and the priority was to get emergency medical treatment for Wills' injuries, Piers said. In short, Wills was getting medical treatment and was not able to be incarcerated.

Wills, who is director of Coyote Crossing Golf Course club operations, remained jailed Tuesday night in lieu of a $250,000 surety bond and $25,000 cash bond, according to jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Driver from Sept. 18 fatal crash charged and arrested for DWI