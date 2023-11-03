Driver seriously hurt in Sorrento Valley crash

SAN DIEGO — A 67-year-old driver was seriously hurt Thursday when his vehicle slammed into a traffic pole in Sorrento Valley, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Camino Sante Fe and Carroll Canyon Rd., David O’Brien with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

Police say a solo driver of a 2018 Mini Cooper was traveling northbound on 9400 Camino Sante Fe, when his vehicle swerved to the right and hit a traffic signal pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital, authorities confirmed. His injuries are not considered life threatening.

Police are investigating on what prompted the man to lose control of his vehicle as driving under the influence is not suspected in the crash.

Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

