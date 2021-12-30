Driver Severely Injured, Ejected From SUV In Fairfield: Patch PM
Here are the news stories trending in Fairfield this evening:
Driver Severely Injured, Ejected From SUV On I-95 In Fairfield
The driver was taken to Bridgeport Hospital and state police are investigating the case.>>>Read more.
Hospital Capacity In Fairfield Area: See Latest Numbers
Updated federal data shows how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected hospitals in Fairfield County.>>>Read more.
Man Charged After Armed Robbery In Downtown Fairfield: Police
He is set appear in court next month, according to police, who said he was released after posting a $100,000 bond through a bondsman.>>>Read more.
Fairfield Area Weekend Events: Check Out What's Happening
Wondering what's going on this weekend in the Fairfield area? Check out these upcoming events!>>>Read more.
This article originally appeared on the Fairfield Patch