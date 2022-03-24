Driver shoots into another car on Rte. 1 in Peabody

State Police investigators are trying to determine who fired gunshots at a vehicle on Route 1 in Peabody.

According to MSP, Peabody Police advised troopers of a report of shots being fired into a vehicle from an SUV. The incident was on Route 1 North in Peabody.

Troopers spoke with the victim and attempted to locate the suspect vehicle.

Crime Scene Services and ballistics responded to investigate and evidence was found at the scene which is located in the area of the Lynnfield Tunnel.

There were no injuries. It is unclear if this was a road rage incident or random shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

