Driver shoots at an off-duty Miami-Dade officer traveling with his family, police say

A driver took a shot at an off-duty police officer who was traveling in his personal car with his family inside Tuesday afternoon, the department said.

Around 5 p.m., the officer was heading southbound on NW 183rd Street near 18th Avenue when another driver was trying to make a left turn, according to Miami-Dade Detective Angel Rodriguez, a department spokesman.

Once the driver made the turn, he fired a gunshot at the officer’s personal vehicle, Rodriguez said, adding the bullet struck the back of the car. What prompted the shooting is not immediately clear

The officer did not return fire, and the other driver fled the area. As of early Tuesday evening, police have not tracked him down.

It was not yet known which family members were in the officer’s car nor how many, Rodriguez said. No one was injured in the incident, he added.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.