Tempe police officials are investigating a suspect who police say fired a gunshot at a Tempe police sergeant on Saturday morning and fled the scene.

According to police, the sergeant was executing a routine traffic stop after the driver of an SUV committed multiple traffic violations. During the stop, the driver stuck his arm out the window and fired a shot at the sergeant, police said.

After firing the shot, the driver fled the area and the sergeant was not injured in the incident.

Later on Saturday, police found the SUV involved in the incident at an apartment complex near 65th Street and Greenway Parkway. Police are currently investigating the matter and the identities of both the suspect and sergeant have not been released.

Police did not provide the location of the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Driver shoots at Tempe sergeant in traffic stop