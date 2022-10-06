Driver shot on I-95 in Chesterfield by someone in a passing vehicle: State police

CHESTERFIELD — State police are investgating a shooting on Interstate 95 Thursday morning that left a car's driver injured.

The incident took place shortly before 2 a.m. on northbound I-95 near the Woods Edge Road exit. A state police spokesperson said in an email that the victim, an unidentified 31-year-old man, said he was passing a four-door silver car when someone inside that car began shooting at him.

At 1:57 a.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police received a call concerning a vehicle being shot at in Chesterfield County. When state police arrived on scene, they found a silver Chevrolet sedan that had been shot several times on the driver's side and the driver suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound. There were several bullet holes on the driver's side of the car.

The driver suffered a non-life threatening injury and was treated at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect car sped away and was last seen northbound on I-95.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656, or dial #77 on a mobile device. Tips can also be emailed to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

