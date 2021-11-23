Driver shot dead after fight with gunman, Georgia police say. A child was in the car

A child is safe after being found inside the car of a man shot and killed this week in Atlanta, according to authorities.

Police said the deadly shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, in the city’s posh Buckhead community, according to a news release. Homicide investigators arrived at the scene to find a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, who wasn’t named, was pronounced dead, authorities said. A child was in the vehicle and may have witnessed the violent encounter.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from an argument between the driver and the gunman. The victim was shot and tried driving away, but crashed his car about a block away near luxury mall Phipps Plaza.

“This appears to be an incident that was isolated,” said Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, according to WAGA. “These individuals appear to have known one another and unfortunately there were shots fired on the scene and the victim did succumb to his injuries.”

The child wasn’t harmed, and police haven’t released their age.

Authorities continue to search for the shooter as of Nov. 23.

The incident remains under investigation.

