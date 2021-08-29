Driver shot to death on Interstate 85 in Charlotte on Saturday, police say

A driver was fatally shot on Interstate 85 in Charlotte Saturday evening, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on southbound I-85 near Statesville Avenue just before 6 p.m. found an adult victim with a gunshot wound, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Medic responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene, police said.

Police aren’t saying if they have a suspect or if they know what happened. Officers haven’t released the driver’s name or age, or any other details about the shooting.

CMPD urged anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Callers to the Crime Stoppers tip line can remain anonymous, police said.

This is a developing story.