The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night near the intersection of West Palm Vista Drive and North Granada Avenue in the Desert Highland Gateway Estates neighborhood.

According to a release, the shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. when a man was leaving a family member's home and began driving south on North Granada Avenue from West Palm Vista Drive.

The man drove past a group of people standing on a street corner near that intersection when they heard gunfire and realized they had been shot. The victim then drove himself to a hospital. His injuries are not believed to have been life threatening. The intersection is located in a residential portion of the neighborhood.

The Palm Springs Police is asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed the shooting or might have information about it to call 760-327-1441. Information can also be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Driver shot in Desert Highland Gateway Estates on Thursday night