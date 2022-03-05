Driver shot during apparent road-rage clash on Jackie Robinson Parkway

A driver zipping down the Jackie Robinson Parkway was shot repeatedly during an apparent road-rage clash with another motorist early Saturday, police said.

The victim, 28, was heading west on the highway that snakes between Brooklyn and Queens about 7:30 a.m. when he started arguing with a motorist in a white car who had rolled up alongside him near the Metropolitan Ave. exit, cops said.

As the two yelled at each other, the man in the white car pulled a gun and began blasting away at the victim’s auto, hitting the driver in the back and the leg, before speeding off, cops said.

The victim kept driving until he reached the Cypress Hills exit, where he pulled over and called 911.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Medical Center, where he was expected to recover.

The gunman remained at large Saturday. It was not immediately revealed what sparked the argument, police said.