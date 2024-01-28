Driver shot at in Eugene; 1 minor arrested, 1 sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two minors fired handguns at a vehicle in Eugene Saturday morning, nearly hitting the driver inside, authorities said.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 a.m. a passing driver asked the two minors to move out of the roadway near Nantucket Avenue and North Park Avenue in Eugene. They then opened fire.

The incident was caught on video, which authorities said was widely shared on social media, and one of the suspects was identified.

Willamette Valley named among the top travel spots in the US by Forbes

Deputies said they set up surveillance and eventually served a warrant at a nearby home where they found evidence. One minor was quickly arrested on charges of first-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon and booked into the Lane County Juvenile Detention Center.

The second suspect has neither been found nor arrested.

Authorities ask anyone with information or home security footage in the area to contact police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.