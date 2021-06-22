Driver shot in face during road rage encounter, suspect arrested, NC sheriff says

A woman was shot in the face during a road rage encounter on a North Carolina highway, and the other driver was arrested and jailed, authorities said.

Emergency responders took 43-year-old Angela Mischelle Duncan of Gastonia to a hospital after a bullet hit her on U.S. 321 South near the Gaston-Lincoln county line, Lincoln County sheriff’s investigators said.

The bullet whizzed through the right rear window of Duncan’s car at about 10:40 a.m. Monday, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies dispatched to the scene found both cars pulled over on the shoulder of the road, investigators said.

“Officers learned that occupants of the vehicles got into an altercation on the highway as they traveled south on Highway 321,” according to the news release.

What prompted the dispute wasn’t immediately known Tuesday morning.

The driver of the other car, 23-year-old Londen David Feldman II of Hickory, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm into occupied property, both felonies, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was jailed on a $35,000 bail.

Deputies said they seized two firearms from Feldman’s car.

Investigators interviewed but didn’t charge a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in Feldman’s car.

Duncan was treated at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. Her condition wasn’t immediately known on Tuesday morning.