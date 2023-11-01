Driver shot following road rage incident on I-70 in Ohio

A person was hurt after they were shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 70 in Columbus Tuesday night.

>>Tips on how to keep car running smoothly during cold temperatures

The victim was driving around 9:30 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 70 between Alum Creek Drive and James Road when another man driving a blue SUV pulled up next to him and started acting aggressively, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

The victim said he heard a pop and then felt a burning sensation on his right side but kept driving home.

He was taken to the hospital after he realized he was shot but is expected to be okay, Columbus Police told WBNS.

The incident remains under investigation.