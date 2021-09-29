Driver shot and killed a man he says threatened him at a Miramar intersection

Driver shot and killed a man he says threatened him at a Miramar intersection
Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed by a driver at a Miramar intersection after he walked up to the driver’s car, banged on the window and door, and allegedly threatened the driver, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Road 7 and Miramar Parkway when the driver was stopped at a red light, according to Miramar police.

The driver told police had a gun in his car and was afraid the man was trying to get into his vehicle. Police said the driver fired one shot, killing the man, who was pronounced dead by first responders.

Police said the driver and a witness called 911, and the driver spoke with officers when they arrived.

The driver was detained, according to Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues. It’s not yet known whether the driver will face charges, she said.

There’s no indication the driver and victim knew each other, Rues said Wednesday morning.

Police gave no information on the weapon or whether the driver was registered to carry a firearm.

