Suspect arrested after driver shot in leg on I-5 near West Seattle freeway

A 26-year-old driver suspected of shooting another driver in the leg while on Interstate 5 near the West Seattle freeway has been arrested, Washington State Patrol said.

Troopers said they found the suspected shooter in south Seattle and booked him into the King County Jail on Monday for first-degree assault and a drive-by shooting.

On March 31 at around 1 a.m., troopers received a report that a man had been shot at while driving northbound on I-5 near the West Seattle freeway.

The victim got off the freeway and flagged down a Seattle officer. Troopers arrived a short time later, officials said.

The driver told troopers that an older-model red Honda Civic came up behind him and someone fired several shots from the car.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with an injury not considered to be life-threatening.

