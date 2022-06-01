Driver shot in leg with BB gun during possible road rage incident, Utah deputies say

A driver in Utah suffered a gunshot wound from a BB gun in a possible road rage incident, local media reported.

Police responded to a report of someone shot around 4 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, May 31 in Weber County, KSL reported. The person shot was in their vehicle when police arrived on scene, according to the news outlet.

Lt. Coby Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office told KUTV the altercation between the two drivers began when one cut another off in traffic.

Ryan told the Gephardt Daily the two drivers got into a verbal argument while in their vehicles, and then they got out to confront one another. One of them brandished a BB gun and fired several times, Ryan told the outlet.

One of the drivers had been shot in the leg and sustained minor injuries, KUTV reported. The driver who fired the BB gun fled the scene, but was stopped by police several blocks away, according to the outlet.

Police are still investigating, KSL reported. Police said one of the men may have wielded a pipe at the one who fired the BB gun, according to KSL.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Weber County is about 43 miles north of Salt Lake City.

