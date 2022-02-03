Driver shot multiple times before crashing car on Interstate 10, New Orleans cops say

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times before crashing his car on Interstate 10 in New Orleans this week, according to authorities.

Officers were alerted to the crash around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the interstate’s westbound lanes near Exit 239, New Orleans police said in a news release. They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene, according to police. Authorities haven’t released his name.

Police have released few other details about the incident as investigators work to pin down a suspect and possible motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact New Orleans police detectives at 504-658-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

