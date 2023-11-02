Driver shot in road-rage fight saved when wallet stops bullet, Colorado cops say

A driver shot in the leg in a road-rage dispute on Halloween escaped injury when his wallet stopped the bullet, Colorado police reported.

Officers responded to the incident at 4:51 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Colorado Springs Airport, police said in a news release.

A man told officers another driver had opened fire at his vehicle in a road-rage clash, police said.

The bullet went through his vehicle door into his right leg, but a wallet in his cargo pants pocket prevented it from penetrating his skin, police said.

Police are continuing to look for the other driver, who is accused of fleeing before officers arrived.

Colorado Springs is about 70 miles south of Denver.

Bicyclist dragged over a mile beneath car in fatal hit-and-run, California police say

Suitcase with body inside found by volunteer cleanup crew at California lake, cops say

Airline co-pilot threatens to shoot pilot over medical emergency diversion, feds say