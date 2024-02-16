Driver who shot self after traffic stop in Jupiter taken to hospital
A driver who shot himself after a traffic stop in Jupiter is taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known.
A driver who shot himself after a traffic stop in Jupiter is taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known.
A new study using NHTSA data over a five-year period shows that Kentucky had the highest rate of traffic deaths involving learner's permit holders.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
Walmart is expected to see low-single-digit sales growth as the cost of food and goods moderate.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a second investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, after the agency received four complaints about the vehicle rolling away unexpectedly, including one injury. The company tells TechCrunch it is "fully cooperating" with the safety agency. The new probe comes just one month after NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation began investigating complaints of sudden loss of braking performance.
Gas prices in the U.S. are rising again. As of Feb. 15, the national average gas price stood at $3.28 per gallon, up $0.12 from a week ago. A seasonal trend along with geopolitics in the Middle East play a role.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $125 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
When Meta announced Instagram’s new “nighttime nudge” feature in January, the company acknowledged that sleep is particularly important for young people. But sleep is also important for adults.
Here's what veterans, active-duty service members, and surviving spouses should know about gaining access to VA direct and VA-backed home loans.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Denny Hamlin’s story in 2024 is the same as every year: the quest to win that elusive first championship.
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
Everything you need to know about foodborne illnesses so you can stay safe and healthy.
We still can’t stop thinking about the Apple Vision Pro.
One person was killed and over 20 others were wounded on Wednesday.
With the NBA heading into its All-Star break, fantasy analyst Dan Titus presents the wide range of players getting it done for us this season.
Amid another high-profile shooting, here's what research says about how exposure to gun violence takes a toll on children.
The game show host always encouraged his audience to “take the physical challenge.” He's taking an emotional one with "The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers."
It's compact enough to place on a table or under a desk to keep you toasty while you work.