Driver shot in south Merced, police say. She drove herself to the police station for help

A 21-year-female old driver was injured after being shot early Sunday morning by the occupant of another vehicle in south Merced.

Police said the incident was reported around 1 a.m. near the Sunny View Apartments near D and 11th streets.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

According to a police news release, the victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when someone driving a gray or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her.

The shooter leaned out of the passenger window and fired several rounds, striking the woman and her vehicle, police said.

The victim fled the scene and drove to the Merced Police Department station at 611 W. 22nd Street.

Emergency medical personnel provided aid for a minor gunshot wound to the torso.

Police recovered several bullet casings from the scene of the shooting.

Few details are known about the shooter, described as a heavyset light-skinned male in his 20s, with long dark hair, wearing a black beanie, black shirt, and black pants.

Police asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Lupian at 209-388-7844 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.