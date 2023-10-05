Driver shot, stopped near St. Jude campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound near St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting at A.W. Willis & Danny Thomas around 1:20 p.m.

St. Jude said security stopped the vehicle near a campus gate and discovered the driver had been shot. They released the following statement Thursday evening:

“First and foremost, we extend our thoughts to the driver’s family. St. Jude security stopped a vehicle near a campus gate this afternoon and found the driver had been shot. They called Memphis Police. At no point were St. Jude patients or staff in danger. We are cooperating with the MPD, and further questions should be directed to investigating authorities.”

Police said the driver told officers he was shot in the area of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

