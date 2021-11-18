Driver shot at, trucker arrested in Route 78 road rage incident, police say

Charges are pending against a truck driver after he allegedly shot at another driver in a road rage incident on Interstate 78 during the Thursday morning rush hour.

Around 8:30 a.m. state police responded to Hillcrest Road in Warren where they met with a man who stated his vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident.

The man told state police that while driving on westbound I-78 in the area of Watchung and Warren, the driver of a tractor-trailer fired a handgun at his vehicle, striking his windshield, authorities said.

The man was not injured during the incident.

Authorities observed a hole through the windshield consistent with a bullet entry point.

About an hour later, around 9:43 a.m., authorities located the suspect driving eastbound on I-80 in Morris County and placed him under arrest.

The suspect's identity has not been released

The case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ Route 78: Driver shot at in road rage incident near Warren