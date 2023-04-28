Driver slams into the back of a parked work truck in fatal Fresno crash, police say

A man in his 30s died Friday after the van he was driving slammed into the back of a parked work truck, Fresno police said.

The man was driving north on Marks Avenue approaching Ashlan Avenue about 10:45 a.m. before the fatal collision, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

A roughly 30-foot work truck was parked on Marks, blocking the right lane, and had cones out around it, police said.

The van hit the rear of the parked truck, Trueba Vega said.

The motorist was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and died a short time later, police said.

