Driver slams into, tries to steal ATM at Ohio bank

Deputies are investigating an attempted ATM theft at an Ohio bank on Wednesday.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post it is investigating the theft of an ATM machine at Andover Bank in Austinburg.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the truck on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the incident, the vehicle, or anyone involved is asked to contact Detective Gerke at 440-576-0055.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted theft of an ATM machine at Andover Bank in... Posted by Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office Sheriff William R. Niemi on Wednesday, November 8, 2023
















