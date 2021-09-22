Driver slams into turning semi-truck and gets wedged underneath, Tennessee cops say

Rescuers had to cut a Tennessee driver out of his car after he got stuck underneath a semi-truck on Wednesday.

The truck was trying to turn left at Broad Street and Northstar Drive in Murfreesboro when the driver of a four-door sedan slammed into the side of it and got wedged underneath, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

The driver was injured and was taken to a local hospital after being cut from the car, according to police. Police did not provide details on the severity of his injuries.

Police said the roads are slippery Wednesday because of the rain and urged other drivers to be careful.

Traffic in the area was being rerouted following the crash, but police said the road has since reopened.

No other information about the incident was released as of Wednesday afternoon.

