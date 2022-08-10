Driver slashed during apparent road-rage incident in Queens

A driver was slashed as he sat in his car on a Queens street during an apparent road-rage confrontation with another motorist, police said Wednesday.

The furious driver started arguing with the 29-year-old victim on 112th St. near Northern Blvd. in North Corona about 4:10 p.m. Aug. 5, accusing him of blocking traffic, cops said.

The enraged driver got out of his car and punched the victim’s driver side window, breaking the glass, before he pulled out a knife and slashed the man on the elbow, police said.

The assailant then walked back to a Nissan Rogue and drove off, video released by the NYPD shows.

The victim suffered a small laceration in the attack and refused medical attention at the scene, cops said.

Police are still searching for the slasher, who they describe as in his mid-20s with black hair pulled back into a short ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.