Driver’s slow speed in highway’s fast lane leads to gunfire, Georgia deputies say

A man is accused of following and shooting a driver who honked at him in the fast lane of a busy Georgia highway, deputies say.

Now, he’s facing charges.

Joshua Kasparek, 31, of Cumming was arrested Monday, May 15, in connection with the road rage incident on GA 400, according to Forsyth County deputies. He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and violation of a family violence court order.

The victim called 911 around 8:15 a.m. and said he had been shot in the arm by a man driving a white Toyota, deputies said in a news release. He tried to follow the alleged shooter but lost sight of the sedan before stopping to call 911.

Prior to the shooting, the victim acknowledged that he’d been following the Toyota too closely and said he honked his horn because the driver was going too slow, according to the release.

He eventually passed the sedan and continued south on GA 400. That’s when the victim said he noticed the Toyota was tailing him — and the gunfire started soon after, deputies said.

“The glass of the driver door shattered, and a fragment of the bullet went into his arm,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim provided authorities with a description of the Toyota, which was stopped by deputies a short time later, the release said.

The driver, identified as Kasparek, told his version of the incident and further investigation revealed there was an active family violence order that barred him from having a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested and remained in jail on a $36,465 bond as of May 17, online records show.

Forsyth County is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

