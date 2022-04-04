Driver smashes through front door as thieves take ferrets from East Bremerton Petco store

EAST BREMERTON — A driver crashed a car into the front door of the Petco Store in a brazen theft of three ferrets over the weekend, according to Bremerton police.

Officers responded to the Wheaton Way location of the chain before 6 a.m. Sunday. Store management told police the only thing taken in the burglary were the three animals. The car that smashed into the store was gone before police arrived.

Plywood has replaced some of the damage to the petco store's front doors, after a driver smashed into them to steal ferrets over the weekend.

Though valued at $380 apiece, the vehicle caused approximately $10,000 in damages to the store's entrance, police said.

Staff at the store were both heartbroken and confused by the theft, but could not talk further to the media until consulting superiors.

Bremerton police continue to investigate the case. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Ferrets stolen after driver crashes into Bremerton store's front door