Driver was 'sobbing and screaming' after Turnpike crash that killed 3 Topeka Girl Scouts

Witnesses shared painful memories Thursday of last year's Kansas Turnpike crash that killed three Girl Scouts southwest of Topeka.

When pressed by a prosecutor for details of what he saw that day at the scene, Ben Fenoglio, of Lawrence, replied, "I try not to think about the entire situation."

Fenoglio and Andrew Peery, the husband of defendant Amber Peery, were among eight witnesses who testified Thursday morning in Shawnee County District Court at Peery's preliminary hearing.

More than 45 people watched the hearing for Peery, 33, who faces charges of two counts of involuntary manslaughter linked to the Oct. 8, 2022, deaths of two passengers in her van, Laila El Azri and Kylie Lunn, both 9.

From left to right, defense attorneys Tom bath and Vanessa Riebli discuss details with Amber Peery during the preliminary trial Thursday at Shawnee County Courthouse.

Another of Peery's passengers — her daughter, Brooklyn Peery, 8 — was also killed, but District Attorney Mike Kagay chose not to prosecute Amber Peery for that at their family's request.

Amber Peery and her two other passengers — her daughter Carrington Peery, 6, and Gabriella Ponomarez, 10 — suffered injuries but survived.

The crash occurred on the Kansas Turnpike in southwest Shawnee County near an opening in a barrier wall between its northbound and southbound lanes, which is used to turn around by law enforcement officers, emergency workers and Kansas Turnpike Authority employees.

Amber Peery also faces charges of one count each of improper crossover on a divided highway and failure to check for safe passage before passing from a single lane, both traffic infractions.

Peery's defense attorneys suggested Thursday that Kansas Highway Patrol investigators had failed to look into everything they should have regarding whether the other driver was inattentive.

Vehicle occupants were en route to Girl Fest

Thursday's witnesses included Amelia Bailey, who told of how Peery's van was part of a caravan of vehicles containing Girl Scouts en route to an event in the Greater Kansas city area.

The Kansas Highway Patrol accident report identified that gathering as Girl Fest, a family and troop event at Camp Tongawood in Tonganoxie organized by the Girl Scouts of NE Kansas & NW Missouri.

Bailey told of how Margaret Jones drove alone in the lead vehicle, Bailey followed with five Girl Scout passengers in her vehicle and Peery drove at the rear as they got onto the Kansas Turnpike.

But Jones pulled over and stopped on the right shoulder, Bailey stopped behind her, then Jones told Bailey by cellphone that they were going the wrong way and needed to turn around, Bailey testified. Meanwhile, she said, Peery passed them going south.

Bailey said she followed Jones, and both turned around.

Bailey initially said she didn't remember how they did that but, upon being pressed by defense attorneys, acknowledged that "must have been" at the opening in the barrier wall.

No off-ramps exist between the Turnpike's South Topeka interchange and Admire interchange, 30 miles to the southwest.

Bailey said she then called Peery and told her she needed to find a place to turn around.

Testimony at Thursday's hearing indicated Peery tried to turn illegally through the southbound Turnpike's left lane to go through the barrier wall opening.

Peery's vehicle was then struck in its driver's side rear quarter panel area by a semi-trailer driven by Robert Russell, 72, of Huntsville, Alabama, the accident report said.

Russell testified at Thursday's hearing by Zoom from Huntsville, saying he couldn't come to Topeka because he's being treated for cancer, which has metastasized to his bones.

Russell said he had been southbound on the Turnpike in the right lane when he saw a van ahead of him on the right shoulder. He said he moved to the left far lane and the van turned in front of his semi.

The highway patrol's crash report quoted Peery as saying she turned on her left blinker before starting to turn. Russell said he didn't recall seeing a blinker.

Fenoglio, who had been driving southbound behind Russell, testified Thursday that he saw "a lot of stuff flying in the air" when the crash took place.

He said he stopped at the scene, where the van's driver got out and was "sobbing and screaming."

Defense attorneys raise questions about truck driver

Peery's defense attorneys, Vanessa Riebli and Tom Bath, questioned Russell's reliability as a witness.

They stressed that video showing the crash taken from a forward-facing camera that had been operating at the time on Russell's truck showed that Peery's van had turned from the highway's right lane and not its shoulder, as Russell said.

Peery's defense attorneys noted that some semi-trailers are equipped with internal cameras that show what the driver was doing at any given time, and suggested that any such video taken of Russell at the time might show he was being distracted just before the crash.

They asked two Kansas Highway Patrol troopers who testifed Thursday morning whether the KHP had determined whether any such internal cameras had been present in Russell's truck.

This diagram illustrating what allegedly happened in an Oct. 8 triple fatality crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Topeka is part of a Kansas Highway Patrol accident report detailing circumstances of that crash.

The troopers said the forward-facing video had been among items forwarded voluntarily to the KHP by the trucking company for which Russell worked, but no other video was included.

Bath suggested perhaps the trucking company hadn't handed over everything it had.

He said law enforcement and prosecutors should have sought to acquire any internal camera video the company might have by acquiring a court order that would have "more teeth to it."

Thursday's hearing was recessed about noon, with plans to continue about 1:30 p.m.

