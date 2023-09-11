Driver sought in 3 separate hit-and-runs involving bikes, California police say

Three hit-and-run crashes involving bicyclists, one of whom died, on the same night may involve the same driver, California police reported.

A bicyclist reported that a driver hit him in a crosswalk at 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, a Huntington Beach Police Department news release said.

At 10:30 p.m., another bicyclist told police that a driver intentionally sideswiped him before fleeing, officers said. He had minor injuries.

At 10:45 p.m., police responded to another hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist who was found in the street and died of his injuries.

All three crashes involved a “possible black Toyota four-door sedan with significant front passenger-side bumper damage,” police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 714-375-5066 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-855-847-6227.

Huntington Beach is about 40 miles south of Los Angeles.

