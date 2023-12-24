Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run of pedestrian on Hwy 99 in Modesto on Christmas Eve day

The California Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run collision Sunday morning on Highway 99 in Modesto that left a pedestrian dead.

At about 5:10 a.m., the CHP got a call from a passerby about a collision on southbound 99 just north of Beckwith Road. Officers found on the west shoulder a man who died at the scene from his injuries. No associated vehicle was found at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle that struck the man is black and will have front-end damage, CHP Modesto office spokesman Officer Tom Olsen said in a text.

No identifying information about the man was available Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to call the CHP’s Merced Communication Center at 209-356-2900. Information also may be left with Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.