Driver sought after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash in Lakeland: police

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver who fled a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left a pedestrian dead is being sought after by the Lakeland Police Department.

Around 11:31 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 1500 block of Kennedy Boulevard in Lakeland in regards to an unresponsive woman lying in a grassy area near the road.

The woman, only identified as a 59-year-old pedestrian, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the woman was walking south on Kennedy Boulevard when she was hit by a car that was also traveling southbound. Officials said the driver fled the scene. However, the vehicle’s description is unknown at this time.

The road was closed for two hours while police, the Lakeland Fire Department, and Polk County Fire Rescue were on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net or Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida.

