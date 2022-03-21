Driver sought after hit-and-run

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastJust after dawn on Sept. 7, 2020, along a well-trodden path of the West Humber Trail in Toronto, a jogger saw something that stopped them in their tracks.Laying along the side of the trail, under a bridge, was the body of Rampreet Singh. Cops happened upon a grizzly scene: Singh had been attacked in his sleeping bag and stabbed repeatedly. He was likely attacked while he was still fast asleep.Five days later, police would be called again, to a