Driver sought in hit-and-run crash that hospitalized Burlington Police Officer

Authorities are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a police officer and drove off on Thursday morning.

Burlington Police say the officer was hit just after 10:00 a.m. on Beacon Street in front of the Beacon Village.

The officer’s injuries are not considered serious, according to police.

Law enforcement officials say the car was last seen heading towards Woburn.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Burlington Police.

