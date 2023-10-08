Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed 75-year-old woman in Sunland
Surveillance video captured the moment a driver hit a 75-year-old woman in Sunland before taking off and leaving her to die.
Surveillance video captured the moment a driver hit a 75-year-old woman in Sunland before taking off and leaving her to die.
Stock up on your fall essentials by buying multiples of this fabulous sweater.
Journalist Loren Grush recounts the trailblazing efforts of America's first female astronauts in The Six.
A 1986 Pontiac Fiero 2M4 notchback coupe with Iron Duke engine and automatic transmission, found in a California wrecking yard.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 44-yard TD with one second left.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
Double. Single. Single. Double. Home run. 96.7 mph groundout. Walk. Double.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
Taylor is set to make his season debut as one of the league's highest-paid running backs on Sunday after a tumultuous offseason.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Here are some of the experts' greatest tips for a smooth retirement.
Watch movies, play games, read books and rock out — the tablet over 88,000 Amazon shoppers vouch for is only $75 right now.
The Ann Arbor, Mich.-based autonomous ridesharing transit company, operates self-driving shuttles in several locations.
Subscribers can now purchase select Ubisoft games from the developer's portal on Luna.
The last time I’d spoken with the NVIDIA at any length about robotics was also the last time we featured Claire Delaunay on stage at our Sessions event. Not that Nvidia is desperate for positive reinforcement after its last several earnings reports, but it warrants pointing out how well the company’s robotics strategy has paid off in recent years. Nvidia pumped a lot into the category at a time when mainstreaming robotics beyond manufacturing still seemed like a pipe dream for many.
The market is full of 'Tesla beaters' that haven't gotten the job done. Why?
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
Megan Rapinoe's penultimate NWSL regular-season game was a celebration of her legendary career.