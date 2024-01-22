Driver sought after Kau crash critically injures motorcyclist

Jan. 22—Hawaii island police are seeking the driver of a white 2006 Nissan Murano SUV after a two-vehicle collision in Ocean View on Saturday night left an Ocean View man with life-threatening injuries.

According to a Hawaii island police report, officers responded to a call at 10:16 p.m. at the intersection of Mamalahoa Highway and Aloha Boulevard and determined that a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 59-year-old man was heading south and overtaking several vehicles in a no-passing zone. As the motorcycle was passing the fourth vehicle, a 2006 Nissan SUV, police said, the SUV made a left turn onto Aloha Boulevard and the motorcycle hit the rear of the vehicle. The rider was ejected over 250 feet from the motorcycle and the SUV driver fled into the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

The motorcyclist sustained severe head and internal injuries, according to police who added that he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

He was transported to Kona Community Hospital and then transferred to The Queens Medical Center in Honolulu. He was listed in critical condition.

Police are seeking the driver who is suspected of failure to render aid, a Class "B" felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000. Police said speed may have played a role in this collision.

Hawaii island police ask anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact Officer Ansel Robinson at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or at ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips may call be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, police said.