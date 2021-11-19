Driver sought in multi-county chase

Nov. 18—VALDOSTA — Authorities continue to search for a driver who led authorities on a multi-county chase Tuesday.

The pursuit began in Turner County but deputies lost the suspect in Tift County and called off the chase, according to a Georgia State Patrol statement.

Cook County deputies spotted the suspect and took off after him, the statement said. The state patrol took over the lead in the pursuit when the driver reached Lowndes County on Interstate 75.

In Lowndes, the car left the interstate at Exit 22 and continued to Coleman Road, where it wrecked in a small pond, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office statement. The driver abandoned the car, fleeing on foot; the sheriff's office brought out tracking dogs, the sheriff's statement said.

The suspect was spotted several times near or crossing the interstate on foot and later got a ride to Adel from an unknowing person. In Adel, he stole another vehicle and fled, the sheriff's office said.

Lowndes deputies are investigating and working with the Adel Police Department to identify the suspect.

