Driver sought in St. Pete hit-and-run that seriously hurt bicyclist in 2023

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to search for the driver of a pickup truck who fled after hitting a bicyclist in St. Petersburg last year.

According to a news release from the Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 10:28 a.m. on May 19. Kenny Gamble, 40, was riding his bicycle south across 54th Avenue North at 43rd Street North when the driver of a blue Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck collided with him and fled the scene, the news release states.

The truck had just departed a Texaco Gas Station, and the incident was captured on security video, along with an image of the possible suspect.

The crash left Gamble with serious injuries to his head and spine, and he continues to recover at his St. Petersburg home, troopers said. The crash also destroyed his bicycle, which was his only method of transportation.

On Tuesday, troopers delivered a new bicycle to Gamble. The bike was donated by Eddie Mullally of the Tarpon Springs-based Neptune Cyclery, the news release states.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.